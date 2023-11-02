Speed van may curb ‘shocking’ speeds around Dunderrow

A COUNCILLOR has described the speeds at which motorists drive through Dunderrow as ‘shocking’ and said a speed van would be a good deterrent to those who drive over the 50kph speed limit coming into the village.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) was speaking at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District following a report from an official about the ongoing problems with speeding motorists.

‘We definitely need some efforts to help reduce the speeds there. I was there recently and the traffic going through was shocking and motorists are just not slowing down,’ said Cllr Murphy.

He said that if a GoSafe van is to be sanctioned for the area, that it could be placed in a proper location.

He said he isn’t happy with some of the signs in Dunderrow but praised Eli Lilly Kinsale for bringing in buses for their staff and encouraging carpooling to reduce the numbers of cars driving in and out every day.

He added the planned reduction of speed limits across the country might help in this situation. Sabrina Tobin, executive engineer for the Kinsale area, said that a Cork County Council speed survey would be provided to give a better indication of the speeds going through the village.

She said that they have liaised with An Garda Síochána regarding the allocation of a speed van in the area. ‘Eli Lilly are running buses to the site and they held a week-long road traffic safety campaign to highlight the need to be vigilant driving to and from the site,’ she said.

Meanwhile, councillors were told that diking and signage updates were carried out on the main Kinsale road near Shippool during a recent road closure to facilitate safety improvements on that road which has some severe corners.

Cllr Murphy paid tribute to the staff for getting top-class work done in such a short time.

However, he noted that a chevron sign is missing as motorists drive around the bend on the road and said the overall effect would be spoiled if one wasn’t put down.