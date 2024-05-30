Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sparky alerts staff to eight oily ducklings

May 30th, 2024 9:15 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Sparky keeping an eye on the rescued ducklings.

A SKIBBEREEN engineering firm’s dog kept watch over eight ducklings last Thursday morning, after the little fluffy ones had been found coated in oil.

The ducklings fell into an oily residue.

 

The gorgeous little ducklings were rescued by staff at engineering firm DPOD Eng, and were later reunited with mama duck.

On Thursday morning workers from the company were alerted to the plight of the eight little ducklings who had fallen through a gap in the building with no way out.

Sparky, a black Labrador-mix, refused to leave their side while the staff located the loadall to extricate the frightened little babies.

After about 15 minutes of intricate work, watched by Sparky, all the ducklings had successfully been rescued.

After a quick rinse to wash off the oil, they were brought down to mama duck.

After telling the story to The Southern Star, Anais O’Donovan, whose family runs the company, said: ‘It was one of the most wholesome mornings the team have had and we wanted to share our good news with others.

‘It’s not the first time Sparky has alerted us to animals in distress. We would have lost our cat a few years ago, whose head was stuck in a pipe, if it wasn’t for her! She’s the best girl.’

