Southern Star’s Flor was a giant of theatre and even had a John B Keane play dedicated to him

IT’S not every day a celebrated playwright dedicates a play to someone but John B Keane did just that by dedicating his world-famous play The Year of the Hiker to the late Flor Dullea, who sadly passed away last Friday at the age of 90.

The well-known Rossmore native and dad-of-four wrote the ‘Theatre Topic’ column in The Southern Star for more than 40 years, up until 2010. The former principal of Togher Boys National School in Cork city also taught in Rossmore National School.

Former Southern Star editor Con Downing said Flor was a very knowledgeable man of theatre and was a leading light in the Southern Theatre Group in Cork city, which premiered several of John B Keane’s plays professionally in the early 1960s. He later became a renowned adjudicator on the amateur drama festival circuit.

‘Flor had a roguish sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all in the world of theatre as well as his former colleagues and past pupils at Togher NS in Cork city,’ said Con.

Gerard Finn from Rossmore, who has been involved with the West Cork Drama Festival since 1969, also fondly remembered Flor and said he had ‘a great penchant for drama.’

‘He actually directed the first All-Ireland-winning play from Kilmeen Drama Group in 1959, which was called Riders to The Sea and he even acted in it. He also directed many more shows in and out of the parish and had a drama group in Ballygurteen village too,’ said Gerard.

It was only when he moved to Cork city that Flor joined the Southern Theatre Group and he became famous for starring in John B Keane’s The Year of the Hiker.

‘They became friends and John B dedicated the play to him. They travelled a lot together and they were two fine rogues!’

Flor had always kept updated with the Kilmeen Drama Group and he often came back from Cork city to help direct plays for them. He also helped out ICA groups involved in drama productions.

‘He lent his experience to many drama groups around the county and because of his involvement with The Southern Star he was able to attend many shows in Cork Opera House and The Everyman Theatre. He had a broad appeal to readers and he loved his golf too.’

Flor is pre-deceased by his wife Eileen and survived by his daughters Catherine and Ciara and sons Finian and Gerard. He was buried at St James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd on Tuesday following requiem mass in St Columba’s Church in Douglas.