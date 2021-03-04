Southern Regional Assembly celebrates International Women’s Day

The Southern Regional Assembly marks International Women’s Day remotely this year, but it is no less a celebration.

Based in Waterford, the Assembly has two main functions related to regional and spatial planning and the management and the delivery of EU programmes through the European Regional and Development Fund (ERDF).

Our remit covers ten local authorities in the Southern Region, represented by 33 local councillors who serve as Assembly Members.

We acknowledge our six female Assembly Members, who are public representatives at local, regional and EU levels.

Our Leas-Cathaoirleach Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien, and Cllr. Sheila O’Callaghan, both from Cork County Council, Cllr. Maura Bell from Wexford County Council, Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose from Tipperary County Council and Committee of the Regions representatives, Cllr. Deirdre Forde from Cork City Council, and Cllr. Gillian Coughlan from Cork County Council.

The Members meet monthly to discuss issues related to regional planning; regional submissions on local, national and EU policies, EU programme management and project benefits, and other statutory functions of the Assembly.

We also celebrate the leadership, energy and creativity of our predominantly female staff across the organisation, including Derville Brennan, Alice Byrne Kelly, Elaine Gallagher, Róisín Kiely, Anna Higgins, Maria Murphy, Marie Harnett, Yvonne Cooney, Rose Power, Karen Coughlan, Samantha Richardson, Breda Curran, Eve Hayden, Edel Hunt, Siobhán Rudden, Sharon Murray, Teresa Burke, Catherine Connaughton, and Sarah Daveron.

Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien, Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Assembly said, 'I am delighted to mark International Women’s Day by highlighting the hard work of the Regional Assembly staff and my fellow Assembly Members. The increasing female voice in public service must be encouraged as a true reflection of life in our Region’s communities'.

The Assembly is responsible for implementing the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region, with the Region’s local authorities and stakeholders, to contribute to the objectives of the National Development Plan.

The Assembly manages the Southern & Eastern Regional Programme 2014-20, worth almost €500 million from the ERDF and the Irish Government to support research, SME supports, the low carbon economy, COVID health supports, and sustainable urban regeneration projects such as the Mary Elmes Bridge.

We will also manage the 2021-27 Regional Programme, which will also benefit the Irish regions through supports across a number of key areas.

The Assembly has a role in the ERDF’s European Territorial Co-operation programmes, also known as Interreg.

The Assembly is a Programme Partner for the Ireland Wales Programme 2014-20, the contact point for Interreg North West Europe and INTERREG EUROPE, and responsible for auditing EU funding claims for payment to Irish partners participating in ETC programmes.

We also participate in EU projects to assist with developing and delivering better policies for the Southern Region by accessing a wealth of knowledge from other EU regions.

