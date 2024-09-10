South west got the best of August sun

MET Éireann’s report for August says that Ireland’s sunniest weather was in the south west and east.

For the month, sunshine values were variable across the country.

The percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 111% (monthly sunshine total of 156.8 hours) at Shannon Airport in Co Clare to 125% (the month’s highest monthly sunshine total of 188.2 hours) at Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin.

Monthly sunshine totals were lowest at Malin Head, Co Donegal with 121.2 hours while the highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 12.8 hours at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford on Friday 30th August.

The number of dull days ranged from four days at both Shannon Airport, Co Clare and Cork Airport, to eight days in Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Taking data for the entire summer Met Éireann said that summer 2024 was the coldest summer in nine years, at 14.5°C – since summer 2015, when the average national temperature was 13.87°C.