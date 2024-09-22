Slow uptake of fibre broadband

POOR connectivity risks undermining efforts for Irish businesses, particularly SMEs, to fully embrace digital technologies, according to broadband operator, Siro. Comreg’s latest data reveals that only 30,788 Irish businesses have moved from outdated broadband technologies such as copper or cable to fast, reliable and future-proofed fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband.

With over 300,000 businesses in Ireland, Comreg’s data indicates only 10% of those businesses are using fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has set a national target of 90% of SMEs to reach basic digital intensity by 2030 and to have at least 75% of enterprises using Cloud, AI and Big Data by 2030.