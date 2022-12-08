Skibb's Spearline acquires Californian techie for undisclosed sum

SPEARLINE, a leading global provider of communication testing technologies, has acquired Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimization technology for WebRTC from Nasdaq-quoted 8x8, Inc for an undisclosed sum. Spearline is headquartered in Skibbereen and 8x8 is headquartered in California, USA.

This acquisition will enable Spearline to utilise Callstats’ technology to provide the best-in0class solution for testing and monitoring critical business telecommunication services for its global client base. Spearline’s solutions provide businesses with the tools needed to improve and accelerate their customer experience.

This deal will further expand Spearline’s existing product suite and follows the company’s acquisition of the Israeli-based communications solutions provider testRTC in November of last year.

Matthew Lawlor, co-gounder and CTO of Spearline said the acquisition of Callstats represented a huge step forward for Spearline. 'The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of testRTC, confirms Spearline’s position as the world leader in communication testing technologies. We provide our customers with an all-encompassing solution that no other vendor can offer, and we have a team of world-class experts to continue our development into the future.'

Spearline was founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor and currently employs over 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India. Spearline is a nine-time winner of the Deloitte Fast50 Award and counts 80% of the companies in Gartner’s UCaaS (unified communications as a service) Magic Quadrant as customers.