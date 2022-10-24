Skibbereen students deliver climate change petition to West Cork’s TDs

A PETITION signed by nearly 1,300 West Cork students calling for more action to tackle climate change has been handed to local TDs at Leinster House.

Fourth year students from Skibbereen Community School (SCS) petitioned students in Clonakilty, Bantry, Schull and Rosscarbery schools as part of their sustainability module.

SCS teacher Angela Burke said the students travelled to Leinster House last Thursday to deliver the open letter signed by 1,282 local students and to ‘witness democracy in action and to discuss their climate action proposals with Cork South West TDs.’

FF Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘It goes to show how clearly concern for our climate future is worrying our future leaders – and we have to listen to them.’

The FF spokesman on environment, climate action and biodiversity added: ‘The world is at the brink of catastrophe, and the kind of resolve these students showed us last week is frankly the best shot we have at turning things around.

‘West Cork has always produced leaders in the fields of science, climate change mitigation and technology and that won’t change, so it renews my own resolve to do my bit to help secure their future when I see that kind of focus and resolve from our young people.’

Among the student’s recommendations were to keep all fossil fuels in the ground while increasing wind, solar and tidal capacity, as well as increasing affordable public transport in rural areas and placing restrictions on single use packaging.

He thanked the Skibbereen students for their ‘debate, chat and ideas.’

Independent TD Michael Collins and Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns also met the students.