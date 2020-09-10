Skibbereen set to lead the way for electric car owners

BY BRIAN MOORE

SKIBBEREEN is set to become the best West Cork town for electric car owners with the planned addition of five charge points at the new Ludgate 2 facility.

Planning for the new hi-tech hub, at the former Mercy Heights School in Skibbereen, is well underway with the submitted planning application calling for five electric vehicle charging point as well as a solar panel array and an ancillary building to accommodate STEM (Science, Education, Technology and Maths) education.

‘We are delighted to be contributing to Skibb’s reputation to have the greatest number of charging stations in West Cork. No doubt this precedent will help raise the targets in other towns,’ Grainne O’Keeffe, chief executive at The Ludgate Hub told The Southern Star.

With the addition of the five new charge points Skibbereen will have a total of six e-vehicle charging options.

However, the charge points at Lugate 2 will only be available to Ludgate members.

‘These charging stations will be for Ludgate members, but given we have very reasonable membership rates and packages we would anticipate the wider community having access to them through that avenue,’ Grainne said.

Bantry, Baltimore, Rosscarbery, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Clonakilty all have one charge point each, while Bandon has two points. With the addition of five new charging points, Skibbereen have the best ecar charging options in West Cork.