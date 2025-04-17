Skibbereen Post Office is moving after 200 years

IT’S the end of an era for Skibbereen’s historic post office which after 200 years trading is to close with all of its services moving to its new base of operations at Drinagh’s Eurospar.

On Friday April 25th next, staff will be closing the door at the famous red brick building for the very last time. And, over the weekend, will be putting the finishing touches to the new post office before it opens at 12 noon on Monday April 28th.

Records show that George Levis was appointed as the first postmaster in Skibbereen 200 years ago. Adrian Healy, a historian and former postmaster, recalled how the closure of the old exchange in 1984 was the start of many changes to come.

Today, the postmen and women operate out of a modern building on Market Street, leaving just four people working in the building at the square since postmaster David Jennings took over last August.

David said: ‘The post office will continue to offer a full range of services – everything from foreign exchange, financial services, money transfers, mobile phone services, and National Lottery sales.

‘Bill pay, pension payments, and savings have always been part of what we offer,’ he added. ‘In that regard, post offices have always been a meeting place for older people seeking a more personal connection.

‘We are pleased that our new location will be suitable for our customers, especially our older customers, who will appreciate that it is located on the flat, with lots of parking, adjacent to the GP surgery, the pharmacy, the hardware store, and the supermarket.

Not one to let the occasion pass without marking it, David hosted three former post masters – Gerard O’Brien, Adrian Healy and Mike Walsh – as well as lots of previous An Post staff, last Saturday.

‘It was a trip down memory lane,’ he said, ‘and an opportunity for people to have one last look around before it is gone.’