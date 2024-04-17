Skibbereen man who failed drug saliva test is on bail

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A SKIBBEREEN man who failed a saliva test while on bail for public order offences has been released with strict bail conditions to appear again at the court in April.

John O’Driscoll (20) of 10 Mardyke Drive appeared before Judge McNulty at Bantry Court having spent two days in Cork Prison.

Mr O’Driscoll appeared before Skibbereen District Court earlier in the week and failed an oral swab test, resulting in him being remanded in custody.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy told the court that Mr O’Driscoll, who was accompanied in court by his girlfriend and mother, ‘had got his first taste of Cork Prison and did not enjoy it.’

He said that Mr O’Driscoll had got some work as a security guard and was also doing some community service and had engaged as required with the probation service.

Judge McNulty said: ‘It sounds like he’s not terribly busy and the weed doesn’t help. His girlfriend is expecting a baby and he’s playing video games and he’s back on the weed. He has misled the probation service and the court. If he continues like this, he will be inside until Christmas.’

Mr O’Driscoll said that he would commit to staying drug-free and told the court: ‘I want to be there for my child.’

Judge McNulty agreed to release him on bail on strict conditions to appear before the court again on April 9th.

The conditions include that he have nothing to do with any illegal drugs or the sale or supply of illegal drugs; that he sign on daily at Skibbereen Garda Station; that he observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am and that agrees to provide a sample of his saliva to gardaí when requested.