Skibbereen man (78) tells judge he is ‘proud to smoke cannabis’

A 78-year-old man – who was admonished by Judge James McNulty for speaking too loudly while Skibbereen District Court was in session – complained about ‘justice delayed’ when it was his turn to speak.

David Walton of Kilnaspogh, Skibbereen, has been accused of cannabis possession, and the cultivation of cannabis, on four separate occasions, but Inspector Debra Marsh requested an adjournment to the December 13th sitting of Skibbereen District Court for the service of a book of evidence.

The charges before the court relate to the alleged possession and cultivation of cannabis on June 8th and July 19th in 2020, as well as May 9th in 2021 and August 8th in 2022.

‘I am two-and-a-half years waiting for this case to come up,’ said the accused, who appeared in his own defence.

The accused likened any further adjournment to ‘another suspended sentence’ and he called on the judge to instruct the prosecution to ‘get on with it’.

‘This isn’t justice,’ he added. ‘Let me get out of this claustrophobic court.’

Although the case was not heard – not even part-heard – the accused spoke freely saying: ‘I have no shame. I smoke cannabis and I am proud of it.’

Judge McNulty addressed the accused’s complaints about an alleged delay and reminded him that the case first appeared in the Bantry court list on September 16th last. ‘You haven’t been delayed in this court at all,’ he noted.

The accused then referred to what he claimed was a €40,000 valuation of the cannabis.

He said word had got out, and now he had people approaching him, asking to buy some. ‘But I don’t do that,’ he added. ‘This is my stuff.’

While he was on his feet, addressing the court, David Walton said he didn’t want some young solicitor, with no life experience, representing him.

‘I can do my own talking,’ he said. ‘I think I have a right to smoke cannabis at my age.’

Judge McNulty told the inspector that the accused is ‘anxious’ to have the case dealt with as soon as possible and he asked her to ensure that the book of evidence will be ready by December 13th.