Skibbereen hosts open discussion on marine life

FAIR Seas and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are hosting a special talk in Skibbereen this week about some of West Cork’s favourite local marine life – and how people can play their part keeping them safe.

The free event takes place at the West Cork Hotel at 6.30pm on Friday November 3rd, with information on whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Scientists from the Fair Seas campaign and the IWDG will give a series of talks about the aquatic mammals known as cetaceans, IWDG’s work this summer to monitor our seas, and the Fair Seas campaign to protect, conserve, and restore Ireland’s unique marine environment.

The event will include an update on the latest Marine Protected Area (MPA) legislation and the issue of offshore renewables and spatial squeeze. The evening will end with a panel discussion with questions open to the floor.

In recent days, Fair Seas presented a petition of 11,758 signatures from Ireland to the Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan TD.

‘The marine life off the southwest coast of Ireland is truly spectacular. This year, IWDG conducted surveys on our research vessel Celtic Mist along our south and west coasts. These surveys highlighted the importance of our marine environment and our need to protect it,’ said IWDG science officer Rebecca Dudley. ‘Our waters support huge biodiversity which was clear from the surveys with almost 500 sightings of 11 different species. We urgently need effective legislation to preserve these waters for generations to come.’