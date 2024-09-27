Skibb gears up for walking festival

WITH each passing year, the seven walks organised as part of the annual Skibbereen Walking Festival get more unusual and interesting.

Variety may account for the fact that booking is brisk, especially for this year’s double feature – a ferry ride to Heir Island and Sherkin, followed by walkabout on both.

Another thing that makes this festival, now in its eight year, so appealing is the fact that it’s so well organised and highly social.

Locals and visitors like the simplicity of having just one meeting place for each walk – The Heritage Centre in Skibbereen – and buses laid on to bring them to the starting point.

And what’s not to love about each walk ending with refreshments being served at the best local bars, food trucks, or restaurants?

Details of the various walks, priced €15 and €30 for the islands, were announced by the county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) at the tourist office in Skibbereen last week.

Cllr Carroll said there’s lots to choose from over the weekend – starting this Friday, September 27th until Sunday, September 29th – with bookings available on the skibbereen.ie website.

Among the highlights this year are a visit to Wild Future Ecological Park at Gurrane in Caheragh, and an insight into the mysteries of Drombeg Stone Circle, followed by an off-road walk to Tralong Bay and back via ‘the old road’ to Glandore.

There’s also a free historical walk around Skibbereen at 2pm on Sunday, which never fails to fascinate.