Skibb bid to smash national tractor record

SUNDAY morning last saw the launch of a forthcoming bid to break the national record for the most tractors in the one place at Cork Marts in Skibbereen.

The attempt will be made there on Sunday, August 2nd next, at a Monster Tractor Run which, it is hoped, will attract more than 800 tractors in order to set a new record.

As well as raising funds for Pieta House, the objective of the run is to raise awareness of mental health and suicide in rural Ireland and especially within the farming community.

The main organisers are Declan O’Donovan 086-8202255, Andrew Whelton 086-8251151 and Shane Jennings 087-2615843.

They intend to target farmers, agricultural contractors, plant hire and vintage tractor enthusiasts.

The launch on Sunday last featured a selection of modern, classic and vintage tractors, and was attended by representatives of various organisations involved in the event, including Pieta House, Cork Marts, IFA, Macra na Feirme, West Cork Civil Defence, West Cork Motor Cycle Club and media sponsors The Southern Star.

