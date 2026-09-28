Skibbereen artist turns to art sales for reliable transport after son’s acute health scare

AN ARTIST has spoken of the difficulty of getting emergency care in rural Ireland following his son’s acute health scare.

Painter Daire Lynch (46) lives near Skibbereen with his wife Gina (45), also an artist, and their son Matthew.

Four-year-old Matthew had serious medical issues earlier this year and the couple almost lost him twice during months of hospital care.

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“The day it first happened he was in crippling pain and we rang South Doc but they didn’t pick up,” said Daire.

“We had to drive 40 minutes the wrong way to take him there and were told it was very serious. We then drove to CUH, which took another hour-and-a-half.”

Daire added: “Matthew ended up having surgery four times and we nearly lost him twice. It was very stressful and traumatic for all of us. I’m on tenterhooks and I want to be prepared should it happen again.”

The concerned dad said thankfully his son was alive, back home and healing. But living remotely meant that he had to take on the role of the ambulance and get Matthew to hospital, should it happen again.

Meanwhile, the family’s 25-year-old van is no longer fit for purpose and needs replacing with a newer, more reliable vehicle, he added.

Daire is now on the look-out for collectors to buy at least two of his paintings to finance a new van.

“The main market for my paintings was in the US but the tariffs make it a nightmare for someone there to buy my art so I’m hoping to find more collectors in Ireland,” he said.

Daire added he wasn’t looking for charity but being self-employed meant that the family’s spending on medical bills and other costs like insurance had increased significantly.

And the couple keep an emergency bag packed and ready at home, just in case Matthew needs to return to hospital.

“We left in April and did not get back home until early June. Matthew was in CUH first and then got transferred to Temple Street in Dublin. We were practically living in hospital and just eating what was to hand.”

Countless friends, neighbours and strangers responded to a fundraising campaign started by the mum of one of Matthew’s school friends, which supported the family during those difficult times.

“It was a huge help and support also came from people we didn’t even know,” he said. “It meant a lot and myself and Gina were able to just focus on looking after Matthew.”

You can see Daire’s artwork at www.dairelynch.com and Gina’s at www.ginalynchart.com.