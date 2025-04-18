Six-month wait for driving test

THE current wait time for a date for a driving test in Skibbereen is about six months, according to the Road Safety Authority’s online estimator tool, while a similar lengthy waiting time is in store for those who want to do their test in Killarney.

Other test centres in Cork are no better, as the likely test date for Mallow is given as the end of October and in Wilton in the city, it is later again with an estimated date of the 10th November.

These dates pertain to a test for a car only.

However, there may be movement, as last week the Minister for Transport said that the number of testers in Cork would double by the end of April, as the RSA fully trains new recruits to the service.

The RSA, who are government-funded, have been sanctioned to take on 200 testers, up from 100 in June 2022.