'Short and Curlies' in Schull Parish Hall

What do you get when you combine six writer/directors and ten new plays? You get Schull Drama Group's comedy presentation, Short & Curlies, an evening of fun and drama in Schull Parish Hall, on the 16th, 17th & 18th May.

Each performance will last approximately ten minutes and will cover a diverse range of themes, from the modern concerns of teenagers to the musings of an older woman.

There are monologues, two-handers, and a few with wonderfully large casts.

The six writer/directors live locally in the Schull area and, along with the actors and producers of the evening, have been gathering to plan and rehearse the plays for the past three months.

Some of the writers have experience in the theatre and for others, it is a new venture. There are thirty-two actors in total on stage in the presentation. A variety of diverse situations are presented in the ten plays – some scenes that will be familiar to us, but other more zany carryings-on are also promised.

Curtain up at 8pm.