Sherkin Island’s Matt leaves ecological legacy

CONDOLENCES from across the sea have been pouring in to the Murphy family on Sherkin Island following the passing of a truly remarkable man, Matt Murphy.

Matt – who was the co-founder with his late wife Eileen of the Sherkin Island Marine Station – was in his 90th year when he died, peacefully at home, on Thursday March 6th last, surrounded by his loving family.

People who were once young and spent delightful summers at what was previously known as the Outdoor Pursuits Centre on Sherkin have been reaching out to the family too to say it was an honour to have known him.

It was Barrie Dale, Professor Emeritus, Oslo University, Norway who wrote: ‘Our condolences from across the seas to the dear Sherkin Murphys on Matt´s passing, and our thanks to you all for the tremendous contribution to marine science from the station under Matt´s visionary guidance. Who else could have organised hundreds of volunteer scientists to produce long-term regional monitoring of plants and animals, including the most extensive 40-year phytoplankton survey of an area ever published anywhere? And who else could have drawn together prominent international scientists, local politicians from all over Ireland, representatives from fishing, and insurance companies to discuss prospects for sustainable development of coastal resources?

‘From organising international meetings to publishing many scientific reports and public awareness articles, and all the countless hours spent inspiring all who met him, Matt stands as an example of the extraordinary power of a right-minded person with boundless energy, overriding common sense, and great powers of persuasion,’ Barrie Dale concluded.

President Michael D Higgins joined with all of those who have expressed their sadness on learning of the death of Matt Murphy. The president said Matt and Eileen Murphy were among the first people in Ireland to draw attention to the importance of marine matters and ecological responsibility, when very few opportunities to come and discuss these issues existed.

‘As well as being one of the earliest and most important voices on ecological responsibility, Matt also placed an importance on taking these issues outside of the academic location and building public education,’ said the President.

‘Whole generations have learnt of the importance of the sea, the emerging ecological crisis and respect for nature through Matt and Eileen’s tireless work,’ said the president, who expressed his deepest sympathies to Matt’s children Matty, Michael, Susan, Mark, Robbie, Peter and Audrey. On Sunday, after reposing at the funeral home in Skibbereen, Matt Murphy was brought home to St Mona’s Church on Sherkin, and his final resting place in the island’s Abbey Graveyard.