SF’s Ryan to contest Seanad seat

SINN Féin’s Nicole Ryan has been nominated by the party to contest the Seanad elections, which take place later this month.

Nicole, who works as an addiction counsellor, stood for the party in Cork North West in last year’s general election receiving 5,452 first preference votes in what was an impressive first election outing for her.

She previously told The Southern Star that she is in with Sinn Féin for the long haul and will continue to work within her community on numerous issues.

Nicole is one of six Sinn Féin candidates to contest the Seanad elections and has been nominated for the Administrative panel. Her selection to run as an candidate in the Seanad elections is certainly a sign of growing confidence in her from party bosses.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the six candidates are standing to represent the hopes and ambitions of the thousands who voted for Sinn Féin and other parties because they believe politics must change.

‘There will also be a strong and consistent voice for Irish reunification in the Oireachtas as we prepare for the constitutional change. It is critical that we plan for and manage the change that is coming and the Seanad can play a leading role in that work,’ said Deputy McDonald.

Meanwhile, former Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South Liadh Ní Riada is hoping to get elected to the Seanad after being nominated by Foras na Gaeilge to represent them on the five-seater Educational and Cultural Panel. She told The Southern Star last week that she will speak in Irish in all her dealings in the Seanad if she gets elected.