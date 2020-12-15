Met Éireann has issued a severe weather warning for Cork.
Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the risk of coastal flooding tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday.
Gale force southeast winds, veering southwest gusting 90 to 110km/h generally, higher in exposed areas.
The warning is valid from 9pm Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.
