Severe rain warning for West Cork

October 18th, 2022 12:22 PM

By Dylan Mangan

Severe rain and localised flooding are expected in the next few days.

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for West Cork, with heavy rain expected this evening through until Wednesday night.

The orange weather warning is in place from 10pm tonight (Tuesday 18th) until midnight tomorrow, and will see heavy rain with the possibility of thundery downpours, according to the Met Éireann website.

Met Éireann say that the rain will lead to localised flooding, with disruption expected across the affected areas.

The warning is in place for five counties: Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Torrential downpours on Sunday wreaked havoc across Cork city on Sunday, with drains unable to cope with the 55mm of rain that fell during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's floods lead to road closures across the city, with road users reporting difficulty getting to West Cork on Sunday evening due to flooding on the South Link Road leading to the Kinsale Road roundabout.

***

