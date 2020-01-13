UPDATED: Several hundred homes lose power in West Cork as Storm Brendan rages

SEVERAL hundred homes have lost power in West Cork today as Storm Brendan rages in from the Atlantic.

Over 1400 homes have lost power in the Timoleague area and the local national school has been forced to close, after contacting parents to collect their children.

In Clonakilty, a total of 923 homes are without power since 10.30am while in Castletownbere, a further 48 houses have lost their electricity supply.

Another 84 homes have lost power at the Lee Bridge supply in Ballyvourney and there are also several major outages on the West Kerry coast.

There are 1686 homes reportedly without power in the Ringaskiddy area, and a further 364 without power in Kilmoney, Carrigaline.

The worst of the winds are expected to be ocurring this morning in West Cork and the worst of the weather should have abated by lunchtime.

To check on your area or to report a fault, see powercheck.ie