SET YOUR GOALS FOR 2025: Our favourite West Cork walking, running, cycling and swimming events

West Cork boasts a wealth of brilliantly organised walks, runs, cycles, swims and multi-disciplinary challenges, with options for people of all fitness levels.

What better way to motivate yourself on your ‘Get Active’ journey than signing up for one of these great events and working towards it?

This article was featured in our Get Active 2025 – you can read the full supplement here!

Every Saturday

Parkrun

A parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

There are currently 152 parkrun events in Ireland, with four in West Cork – Clonakilty, Castlehaven (Rineen Woods), Glengarriff and Bere Island.

Parkrun takes place at each location on a 5k course every Saturday morning at 9.30am.

You only need to register once, and your individual barcode will allow you to track your progress each week.

It’s very much a social event, and after each event participants gather for refreshments and a chat.

Date: Every Saturday at 9.30am

Information and registration: www.parkrun.ie

February

Tommy Ryan Memorial

Organised by Eagle AC, the annual Tommy Ryan Memorial 5-mile road race take place in the town of Carrigaline and is a popular race amongst runners who often use it as a fitness test coming half way through the spring season.

There are a number of prizes for various age categories along with cash prizes for the top male and female.

Entry for the race is €18 and all race profits from entries will be shared between Carrigaline Meals-on-Wheels, and Foroige Youth Diversion Project.

Date: Sunday February 16th

Registration and information: www.eagleac.ie

Kinsale 10-mile road race

The Kinsale Road Race is a 10-mile Athletics Ireland-accredited event on open roads for those aged 18 and over.

Walkers are not permitted at this event.

The race starts and finishes at Kinsale Community School.

The last mile of the race is known as Jamie’s mile, in memory of Jamie McCarthy who passed away in February 2018.

Jamie, a member of Riverstick/Kinsale AC, represented Ireland on many occasions and was a member of the Irish junior team that won European cross country silver, in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2004.

Date: Sunday February 23rd

Registration and Information: www.kinsale10mile.com

March

Garrettstown 5-mile road race

This looped 5-mile road race organised by Courceys AC takes in the back roads and main roads between Ballinspittle, Garrettstown and Garrylucas beaches.

The race starts in Garrylucas beneath the iconic Old Head of Kinsale, and runners are guaranteed some spectacular scenery looking out at the Atlantic.

Runners must be 15 years or older on the day of the race, entry is €20 and the event capacity is capped so it’s advised to register early.

This is a great run for all abilities, and for anyone looking to run their first 5k.

Date: Sunday March 16th

Registration: www.popupraces.ie/race/garrettstown-5-mile-2025

Information: www.courceysac.com

April

Sheep’s Head Ultra-Marathon

The Endurance Life Sheep’s Ultra Marathon is not for the faint heated.

Experiencd runners who sign up for this 50k run around the Sheep’s Head Peninsula will have the opportunity to take part in a race in a beautiful and unspoilt location which includes a daunting 2250m elevation gain.

The ultra-marathon starts and finishes in Bantry.

After leaving Bantry, the route heads out along the north side of the peninsula, overlooking Bantry Bay, down to the very tip of the peninsula at Coomacullen, before heading back through the villages of Kilcrohane and Ahakista, overlooking Dunmanus Bay.

Date: Saturday April 5th

Registration and information: www.endurancelife.com/sheeps-head

Bandon 5k Road Race

This 5k race starts just off the Bandon Relief Road and the first 500m is downhill to a junction with the Kilbrittan Road, giving all participants a fast start before a very a short 500m gradual climb which turns onto quiet country roads to the south of Bandon.

Overall it is a nice fast 5k course on quiet country roads to the south of the busy town.

This event is organised by Bandon AC as a club fundraiser.

Date: Thursday April 24th

Registration and information: www.bandonac.org/wordpress

Surf, Turf ‘n’ Tar

Surf, Turf ‘n’ Tar is a unique multi-terrain running event in Rosscarbery, offering two race distances, a 10k and a half marathon.

The route covers road, beach, forest and trail, with the 10k event also open to walkers.

The event also has very special post-race refreshments featuring some wonderful local produce including Rosscarbery Black Pudding, Fresh Fish Deli Fishcakes and Rosscarbery Strawberries.

Organised by Rosscarbery Business Association in conjunction with Rosscarbery Steam Runners AC, all funds raised go to local community initiatives.

Date: Saturday, April 26th

Registration: www.rosscarbery10kandhalfmarathon.itsyourrace.com

May

Sheep’s Head Challenge

This is a 10-mile walk and run which follows the Glanlough Loop on the Sheep’s Head Way.

Starting and finishing at the Tin Pub, Ahakista, walkers start at 9.30am and runners at 11.30am.

This stunning course is fully signposted and has breathtaking views of Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay and features elevations of up to 500 metres.

Miles 4.5 to 6 are the hardest, but from mile 8 it’s all downhill back to the Tin Pub.

Entry is €25 and under 18s are free.

Date: Saturday May 24th.

Registration & information: www.the-sheeps-head-challenge.jimdosite.com/

Darkness into Light

Darkness into Light, takes place in over 200 locations nationwide each year as communities come together to walk, run or jog 5k in a bid to support mental health and help prevent self-harm and suicide.

The event starts at 4.15am and is timed so that it finishes as the sun starts to rise.

All funds raised from Darkness into Light goes to Pieta House.

There are a number of Darkness into Light events throughout West Cork – check locally for details or see the website below.

Please note that registration (via the website) is essential.

Date: Saturday May 10th

Registration and information: www.darkessintolight.ie

Ring of Beara Cycle

The Ring of Beara Cycle is one of the most popular cycling events in the country.

Cyclists choose between challenging 110km or 140km routes which take in the magnificent mountains, valleys and the rugged coastline of the Beara Peninsula.

The routes start in Kenmare but are predominantly in Co Cork – passing through the towns of Ardgroom, Allihies, Eyeries, Castletownbere, Adrigole and Glengarriff before going back across the border to Kenmare.

Over the years, this event has raised significant funds for local charities.

Please note registration for the 2025 cycle is now closed, but if you’re really eager, you can still sign up to a waiting list.

Date: Saturday May 24th

Registration and information: www.ringofbearacyclekenmare.com

June

Dunmanway 10k Road Race

Get your pulse racing in the ‘Heart of West Cork’ by participating in the Dunmanway 10k Road Race, which was voted the best 10k road race in Cork for two consecutive years.

This scenic route heads off through the centre of Dunmanway town, then there is a short climb for about 300m, before heading onto quiet country roads with the hills of West Cork visible along the route.

There is a very fast downhill section back to the finish line by the GAA Hall.

The race is organised by Doheny AC.

Date: Sunday June 15th (TBC)

Registration: www.eventmaster.ie

Information: [email protected]

Fastnet Triathlon

Now in its twenty-first year the Brosnan’s Centra Fastnet Triathlon has been awarded national status and features some spectacular West Cork scenery as its backdrop.

Starting from the ‘school slip’ (near the Fastnet Marine Centre) off Colla Road in Schull, the main event includes a 750m open-water swim, a 20k bike race on undulating roads and a 5k, relatively flat run.

There is also a ‘Try a Tri’ option which consists of a 200m swim, 10k cycle and a 3k run.

The minimum age is for entry is 16.

Registration is available for individuals and relay teams.

The race is organised by Schull Triathlon Club which welcome new members of all ages and fitness levels to join them and train for the event.

Date: Saturday, June 7th

Registration: www.triathlonireland.com

Information: www.schulltriathlonclub.com

July

Union Hall Swim

This fundraising swim in aid of Union Hall RNLI starts and finishes from the picturesque fishing village of Union Hall located on the west side of Glandore Harbour, at a beach by the old pier.

Swimmers can do either a 1k or 2k swim.

In the last ten years the swim has raised €100,000 for the RNLI.

Registration will open on March 1st at 6.00pm, be quick as this popular event sells out fast.

Date: Sunday July 27th (TBC)

Registration and information: www.facebook.com/unionhallrnli/

Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle

See the stunning scenery of West Cork by cycling the Wild Atlantic Way around the Mizen and Sheep’s Head Peninsulas.

There is a choice of three routes, 130k,100k and 65k route, all starting and finishing in Bantry.

Due to the challenging nature of the cycle, particularly over the longer routes, a high level of fitness is required.

All participants must be aged 16 or over on the day of the cycle and participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Now in its 21st year, the Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle has raised over €650,000 for West Cork charities.

Date: Saturday July 12th

Registration and information: wildatlanticmizencycle.com

Galley Head Swim

This challenging 10k swim around the iconic Galley Head is for experienced swimmers only.

The swim starts at the Red Strand, goes around the Galley Head, finishing on Warren Beach.

Each swimmer or relay team is required to have an insured boat with an experienced skipper to support them.

The swim, in aid of Marymount Hospice, Cancer Connect and CoAction, requires each entrant to raise €500, or €1000 for a relay team.

A deposit of €100 per individual or €200 per relay team is required when registering.

All swimmers must be over 18 years.

Due to the location, the swim is dependent on the weather/sea conditions.

Date: Saturday, July 19th (back-up date Aug 16th)

Registration (opening February) and information: galleyheadswim.com

RunSkibb

Entries are open for the 2025 edition of RunSkibb – following on from its hugely successful debut in 2024.

With events over two days, it promises to be a great weekend of fitness and fun.

On Saturday July 12th, there will be a Streets of Skibbereen 5km fun run (u18s will be required to have adult supervision).

This will be followed by music on the streets afterwards.

Then on Sunday, July 13th, two events – a half marathon and 10km race in the picturesque environs of Skibbereen (routes being finalised at time of going to print.)

Date: Saturday and Sunday, July 12th, 13th

Registration: in.register-sportstiming.ie/run-skib-2025

Information: [email protected]

Make your Mark on Cancer

The Make Your Mark on Cancer Charity Walk is a 22k walk from The Viaduct on the outskirts of Cork city to Bandon Town Hall.

Complimentary buses will leave from Bandon ahead of the walk to drop walkers to The Viaduct Bar.

The walk is suitable for all ages, and there are refreshment and toilet stops along the way.

For those who prefer a shorter route another starting point is from Innishannon Parish Hall.

The walk is in memory of Mark Prendergast who died from cancer in 2012.

All funds raised will go towards the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Date: Sunday, July 13th

Registration and information: makeyourmark.ie

July and August

West Cork Islands Race Series

The West Cork Islands Race Series give runners the opportunity to head ‘overseas’ to have a taste of island life and run along quiet island roads amongst some beautiful scenery.

The series starts with the Bere Island Midsummer Run, followed by the Cape Clear Run, Heir Island Run and the Sherkin Island Run.

There are distances to suit all abilities ranging from 5k to 10k along with family runs and walks.

After each race, there is music and entertainment.

Dates: July and August

Registration and information: www.westcorkislands.com

GaddinAbtGarnish Swim



This swim around Garnish Island off Glengarriff is stunning, and reckoned to be one of, if not the safest island circumnavigation swims in Ireland.

The swim takes place in the beautiful, sheltered, clear waters of the northeast corner of Bantry Bay surrounded by the rugged mountains of the Beara Peninsula and teaming with marine wildlife, including a colony of seals.

Swim options include 1k, 3k and 5k.

The 1k option is ideal for new swimmers to ‘dip their toes’ into an open-water swimming event.

Dates: Saturday July 12th and August 23rd

Registration: www.facebook.com/GaddinAbtGarnish/

Information: [email protected]

August

Beast of Beara



If you love the outdoors, if you relish a real challenge, then why not combine both?

Garnish GAA promises you an unforgettable weekend in Allihies, when you are invited to walk, jog or run the ‘Beast of Beara’ to support its club development fundraiser for 2025.

A relatively new event on the West Cork events calendar, this year’s mountain trail will be measured to a half marathon distance (21.1km) and encompasses some of the Beara Way walking routes.

There are three challenging peaks along the way – Allihies Mine Trail (250m) Teernahillane (200m) and Guala (340m) as well as beautiful coastal trails.

Date: Saturday July 19th

Registration and information: www.garnishgaa.ie

Ardgroom Swim

The Ardgroom Swim takes place in the picturesque Glenbeg Lake, a fjord-like freshwater lake set in a glaciated valley, just outside the village of Ardgroom on the Beara Peninsula.

There is a choice of two swim distances, a 4k swim around the lake or a 400m ‘taster’.

The 4k swim is best suited to experienced open-water swimmers.

Following the swim, the results are announced in The Village Inn in the nearby Ardgroom Village.

Date: TBC (usually August)

Registration and information: www.facebook.com/ardgroomswim

Tri Na Móna Sprint Triathlon

The Tri Na Móna Sprint Triathlon, includes a 750m swim ‘out around the island’ at Tragumna Beach near Skibbereen, an 18.5k cycle will see participants heading inland before taking a right in the direction of Castletownshend and later another turn brings them back along the coast road.

The run is then a 5k ‘out-and-back’ route along on a flat course.

Date: Early-mid August

Registration: www.triathlonireland.com

Information: www.westcorktri.wordpress.com

Autumn

Dunmanway Couch to 5k

Run by the Cork Sports Partnership, the Dunmanway Couch to 5k programme is an eight-week programme which aims to encourage and motivate people to literally take them from the couch to a 5k run within eight weeks.

The programme caters for complete beginners, to those who have done some jogging or running.

It’s also aimed at regular walkers who would like to build up to running.

Participants work with a qualified and professional coach once a week for the eight weeks while also being encouraged to do extra training themselves between each session.

Date: Autumn TBC

Registration and information: www.corksports.ie

September

Sherkin to Baltimore Swim



Hop on the ferry to Sherkin Island and then swim back to the mainland!

This 2k swim from Sherkin across Baltimore Harbour back to the picturesque village is part of the Baltimore Wet Weekend held to raise funds for the Wild Atlantic Pool, a swimming pool run by the local community.

All swimmers are advised to bring warm clothing to wear on the ferry and when they land until the swim gets underway.

Bags will be provided to send any clothes back to Baltimore on the ferry.

Anyone undertaking this swim should be experienced in swimming in open water.

Date: Late September (exact date TBC)

Registration and information: www.baltimorepool.ie

Skibbereen Walking Festival

The Skibbereen Walking Festival Weekend is held annually on the last weekend of September and features guided routes for walkers of all abilities.

Some walks take place on quiet country roads whilst some are off-road.

The meeting point for most walks is Skibbereen Heritage Centre with bus transport provided to and from out-of-town walks, and all walks include refreshments of tea and coffee.

Walks range from 7k to 11k and there is also an easy stroll through the historic town of Skibbereen.

Pre-registering is essential, and no dogs are allowed on the walks.

Date: Weekend of September 27th and 28th

Registration and information: www.skibbereen.ie

Ahakista Open Water Swim

The increasingly popular Ahakista swim, which has two options – 500m and a 2km around Eoghan Island in front of Arundel's by the Pier – is always a wonderful day out and a great fundraiser for local charities.

Organised by the local festival committee, it brings a real buzz to the village in September and is one of the most compact locations for an open water swim, in a spectacular setting on Sheep's Head.

Keep an eye on the Ahakista Open Water Swim page on Facebook and Insta for more details of registration, closer to the time.

Date: Saturday September 6th

Registration and info: Ahakista Open Water Swim on Facebook

September/November

Beara AC Race Series



The Beara AC Autumn 5-Mile Race Series is a friendly race series in four stunning locations on the Beara Peninsula, West Cork.

The first race is in early September in the village of Allihies, followed later that month by the Glengarriff race, with part of the route passing through Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

In October the race takes place on Bere Island, and the last of the series is in November in Eyeries.

The event is arranged by Beara AC.

Competitors who complete all four races receive a special series medal.

Date: September to November

Registration and Information: www.facebook.com/Bearaathletics/

October

Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (SCAR)

SCAR is a charity event organised by the Skibbereen Lions Club with all funds going to local charities and good causes.

This multi-discipline (run, cycle, kayak) adventure race is based around Skibbereen and features two courses – ‘Taster’ and ‘Sport’.

The Taster suits those who want to try an adventure race for the first time, whilst the Sport course is more challenging and aimed at experienced participants.

The course starts and finishes from Castlehaven GAA Grounds.

Registration is €65 for the Taster course, €85 for the Sport and €100 per relay team.

To date, SCAR has raised in the region of €300k for local charities and good causes.

Pictured above is renowned fitness expert Karl Henry, at the launch of SCAR 2024.

Date: Saturday October 18th

Registration: Via event website (below) or www.sientries.co.uk

Information: www.thescar.ie

Pink Ribbon Walk

The Pink Ribbon Walk is a national fundraising initiative for the Irish Cancer Society.

Since 2009, Pink Ribbon Walks in West Cork towns such as Clonakilty and Kinsale, have raised hundreds of thousands of euro for Action Breast Cancer, a hugely worthy cause.

All the money raised goes to the charity, a programme of the Irish Cancer Society to support families all over the country who are battling breast cancer.

The charity’s aim is to promote awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing breast cancer.

Date: Late October (date TBC)

Registration and information: www.pinkribbon.ie

One for early 2026!

Clonakilty 5-mile road race

This is one that’s actually near the very start of the annual West Cork event calendar, and while it’s too late to enter this year, it’s definitely one to have in mind for 2026.

The Clonakilty 5-Mile Road Race only started last year and proved to be a huge success.

The event starts from the Clonakilty Park Hotel, taking the runners down the idyllic Inchydoney Road and over the first causeway, past the Clogheen Cottages and back to the Clonakilty Park Hotel for finish-line refreshments.

The race, which is chipped and timed, is open to both runners and walkers.

All profits from the event go to supporting Cork Cancer Connect, Clonakilty Community Resource Centre and Clonakilty Red Cross.

For now, why not go along as a spectator this year to get a feel for this great event – then head off and start training for next year!

Date: Sunday January 26th

Registration and information: www.facebook.com/clonakilty5mileroadrace

This article was featured in our Get Active 2025 – you can read the full supplement here!