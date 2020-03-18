‘Serious drug dealer in Bandon’ has appeal struck out by judge

A 23-YEAR-OLD man, who a court heard is a ‘serious drug dealer in Bandon’ has been sentenced to eight months in prison after gardaí found a tick list totalling €15,000 when searching his home over a year ago.

At a sitting of the Circuit Court in Bandon this week, Jonathan Dennehy of 62 Market Gardens, Togher Road, Cork city, appealed a 10-month prison sentence handed down to him for possession of drugs for sale or supply, possession of cannabis and diazepam as well as using or engaging in threatening, abusive words or behaviour.

State solicitor Malachy Boohig said that on August 27th, 2018 Gda Fintan Coffey was on duty in Bandon when he saw the defendant acting suspiciously. Following a search Gda Coffey found a black grinder with suspected cannabis in the defendant’s bag.

Mr Dennehy admitted the grinder was his and that the cannabis was for his own use. He had received a 90-day sentence for this offence

The court then heard that on January 24th, 2019 Det Gda Colin O’Mahony executed a search warrant as what was then his home at 1 Hospital Lane, Bandon.

‘During the course of the search a quantity of suspected deal bags were found in the defendant’s room and he handed over €825 in cash and also produced a quantity of cannabis from the back of his pants,’ said Mr Boohig.

‘There was also a suspected tick list on a sports betting slip and three tablets of suspected diazepan.’

Mr Boohig said that the tick list showed over €15,000 when all of the amounts were totalled and said that Mr Dennehy ‘is a serious dealer in Bandon’ and that gardaí have certain beliefs about his activity.

The third incident occurred on June 29th, 2019 when Gda Shane Hayes of Bandon Garda Station was called to a serious incident on Oliver Plunkett Street.

The court heard that, as he was passing the Stables Bar, a large crowd had gathered outside and Gda Hayes saw the defendant pointing at him and shouting that he was a ‘pig’ on three occasions.

‘Gda Hayes was unable to deal with him at the time, but Mr Dennehy later received a 60 days’ prison sentence for the offence,’ said Mr Boohig.

The court was told the defendant has 27 previous convictions including five for drugs.

Barrister Peter O’Flynn BL said the deal bags found at his client’s home did not have any drugs in them.

‘He has serious addiction issues and went into foster care when he was 15 years old and started using drugs then. But he is now living with his mother in Cork,’ he said.

He added that his client is engaging with Arbour House and is on a waiting list for a detox programme and hasn’t been in trouble since.

Judge Brian McCourt said there was too much going on here with ‘tick list, cash, a variety of different substances and a public order offence.’

‘He can’t behave like that and you don’t go around with a grinder in your bag unless you are a chef,’ said Judge McCourt.

He struck out the appeal and affirmed the District Court order of 10 months, but suspended the final two months provided he enter a bond for three years in his own bond of €100.