Security firm offers to monitor vandalised grave

A Cork-city based security company has come to the aid of a Dunmanway woman whose son’s grave has been vandalised on several occasions at the graveyard in St Patrick’s Church in Bandon.

Katie Kehoe’s son Matthew, died from cot death at six-weeks-old on February 15th last and is buried with her dad. However, in recent months the grave has been vandalised and items broken on several occasions.

Trevor Deady, who runs Deady Security, has offered to install a solar panel camera at no cost at the grave after he heard Katie’s story. He said that it operates on a text alert system whereby Katie would get a text if someone is at the grave.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Katie said it is disgusting and horrible what is happening at the grave. ‘It started about two months after Matthew died when I noticed that things were broken there but it wasn’t until a few weeks later that artificial flowers were pulled out and scattered all over the grave,’ said Katie.

‘I reported this incident to the gardaí and it went quiet for a few months until it started again. This time globes were smashed and just two days ago I went up there and plants and more globes were smashed.’

Her partner reported the latest incident to gardaí and they are investigating the incidents and are planning to talk to maintenance staff and the parish priest of St Patrick’s Church.

‘I do think there should be more lighting up there and CCTV should be installed – it’s very dark there. I would like to thank Trevor for offering to install a camera there for free and hopefully it will help stop this mindless vandalism and let my son and dad rest in peace.’