Search ongoing for woman reported missing at Long Strand

BREAKING: Gardaí at Clonakilty are co-ordinating a search for a woman who was reported missing in the Long Strand and Castlefreke area on Tuesday night.

Valentia Coast Guard were called in to provide aerial assistance at about 10.30pm on Tuesday night as a co-ordinated search was carried out in the area.

Gerard O’Flynn, head of operations with the Coast Guard, confirmed they had received an overnight request from the gardaí to assist with the search for the missing person in the Castlefreke area.

He said: ‘The Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter and the local Castlefreke Coast Guard unit, using UAB drone technology, and Union Hall RNLI, conducted the overnight search.

‘The search is ongoing,’ he said, ‘and the coast guard will continue to offer its assistance.’