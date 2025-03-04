Seal pup found on Long Strand is enjoying Wexford bubbles

A RESCUED grey seal pup found on Long Strand earlier this month is doing well now and recovering from his injuries according to Wexford- based Seal Rescue Ireland.

The sanctuary took the little seal, named ‘Beadlet’, in after they were contacted by local woman Karina Cuffe, who came across him while she was out walking on the beach with her dog.

Karina spotted the struggling seal while walking on the popular beach near Clonakilty recently and contacted Seal Rescue Ireland.

‘It was only when I got to the end of the beach, that I saw the baby seal and realised he was alive and moving,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Once I alerted Seal Rescue Ireland I stayed with him for about two hours to alert other dog walkers, and to avoid him getting stressed. A person came that night to monitor him and he was removed the following day,’ she said.

A sanctuary spokesperson said that Beadlet is estimated to be about two months and weighs 20.6kg, which is underweight for a seal of his age.

‘He had quite a few deep wounds on his back flippers and smaller wounds on his left flipper and stomach. He also had an abscess on his chest. They added that Beadlet is doing well now and is eating and his wounds are healing. He was named after the sea anemone of the same name.

‘We are also treating Beadlet in a healing bath and the bubbles give him something to play with and it keeps them entertained, while the wounds soak in the healing solution.’