Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrated in Clonakilty

SEACHTAIN na Gaeilge is being celebrated this year in Clonakilty with a special programme at DeBarras.

The historic pub and music venue have announced a series of events including a mix of music, comedy, spoken word and community activities that organisers say celebrate Ireland’s rich cultural heritage while encouraging the use of the Irish language in an inclusive, fun and engaging way.

Some of the highlights of the programme, which runs from Thursday March 6th until St Patrick’s Day on March 17th include RTÉ Folk Award Winner John Spillane and the Band of Wrens, traditional Irish sessions, bilingual comedy from Áine Gallagher, scoraíocht presented by DeBarras Spoken Word, performances from masters of the Irish singing tradition Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Iarla Ó Lionáird, punk pop buachaillí dána Blonde and hectic high energy trad funk fiends Grooveline.

John Spillane and the Band of Wrens kick off the programme at 9pm on Thursday, March 6th, with events taking place nearly every night until St Patrick’s Day. Clonakilty’s own Donal Tupier will feature in as part of a trad punk band based in Galway, Those Empty Vessels on March 8th.

One event to look out for is Abair Amhrán – a relaxed, supportive environment in which to explore the deep tradition of Irish song and improve your Irish while doing it.

Each session invites singers to share their Irish songs and learn new ones under the guidance of Eithne O’Mahony from the Muskerry Gaeltacht. The event takes place on March 13th.

For full details and tickets for any of the gigs, visit debarra.ie.

Meanwhile, RTÉ cameras were recently in DeBarras filming ahead of an upcoming series of Seisiún – an Irish-language music series filmed in special music venues across the country.