Schull students scoop top film festival prize

STUDENTS from Schull Community College were honoured at the recent 2025 Rubbish Film Festival Awards for their film, Playing for Time, a one-minute movie that brings the reality of global warming and environmental harm to light through a darkly humorous game show.

Short and sharp, the film garnered the students a ‘Best Film Award’, and was created by the joint creative efforts of Daniel Copithorne, Damian Williams, Chloe Anne O’Callaghan, Suariní Burke, Mattias Cogan, Caitlin O’Reilly, Leo Archer Robb, Jamie O’Mahony, Ben Gibson, Elvie Lewis, Aidan O’Reilly, Dylan O’Driscoll, EJ Murphy, and Lee Moynihan.

Hundreds of Transition Year (TY) students from across Cork gathered at Fota Wildlife Park’s Education, Conservation and Research Centre to celebrate their achievements from the award-winning national initiative, which challenges TY students to create one-minute films tackling key environmental issues.

Alongside the Schull contingent, students from Douglas Community School were also recognised for their film, Final Breath.

This year, 14 schools across county Cork took part in onsite workshops, where they developed their filmmaking, editing, and storytelling skills under the guidance of industry professionals.

Their final films were screened and celebrated at the event at Fota, where students also presented their projects and discussed the environmental messages behind their films.