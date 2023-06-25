Schull homes for senior citizens

A NEW housing development at Ard Na Mara, Armanagh Road in Schull is being aimed specifically at older residents.

The development will be delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Schull Community Care Association.

Ard Na Mara will provide 12 new single-storey homes in 2024.

The development – on Council land – will consist of eight two-bed and four one-bed homes. The new homes will be wheelchair accessible, with a parking space at the front, and a rear garden. The development is being built by Dromleigh Construction and funding has been secured via the capital assistance scheme through the Department of Housing. A portion of the funding has also come from Schull Community Care Association.

Tuath delivered its first homes in partnership with Cork County Council in 2011 in Midleton and has continued working with the local authority since to deliver over 600 homes throughout the county. Tuath has now delivered over 10,400 homes nationwide in every local authority area, housing about 27,000 people.