SCAR race this Saturday

THE eleventh year of SCAR (Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race) which is organised by Skibbereen Lions Club and sponsored by Carbery will take place this Saturday,19th October between 9.30 am and 3 pm.

The event which attracts around 500 competitors and involves running, cycling and kayaking will start from Castlehaven GAA.

The route includes roads surrounding Castletownshend, Toe Head, Tragumna, Lough Hyne, Baltimore Road, Skibbereen (Blackwater Motors/Lidl roundabout) and the Castletownshend Road past Liss Ard.

The race organisers are kindly asking all drivers to be alert for cyclists using the roads and to slow down and give them a wide berth.

Skibbereen Lions Club would like to thank all local volunteers, safety organisations and businesses who help support this event where 100% of all entry fees generated go to local charities and good causes including Pieta House.