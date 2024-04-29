Saoírse hits right note for charity

A KIND 13-year-old from Kilcrohane raised funds for Cancer Connect shortly after her granddad was given the all-clear.

Saoírse O’Sullivan told The Southern Star that her grandfather, Patrick Fahy, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2017.

Way before she hit her teens, Saoírse witnessed him travelling daily to Cork for treatment, using the voluntarily run Cancer Connect service.

Saoírse also saw him draw on the help and support of the Cancer Connect team, especially Helen O’Driscoll, who is based out of Bantry.

‘It was a great comfort during a tough time,’ said Saoírse who, like the rest of her family, is thankful that her granddad is in full health.

It was only earlier this year that Patrick got the all-clear, so Saoírse lost no time busking to raise money for this amazing charity.

Just before Easter, she and her sister Clodagh drew and coloured posters announcing her gig in Skibbereen.

Everyone who heard her gave generously and Saoírse was delighted to have donated €660.16 exactly to Cancer Connect.

Helen O’Driscoll, a representative of Cancer Connect at Barrack Street, Bantry, said Saoírse’s story is ‘who we are: family and community. To have a champion like her on our team is wonderful.’