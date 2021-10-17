SAFETY FIRST Sophie’s winning art

Sophie Donnellan from Crossmahon NS displaying her winning art from the 2020 Fire Safety Week art competition, with firefighter Rob Moloney from Bandon Fire Station, and county mayor Gillian Coughlan reminding the public of the importance of working smoke alarms
during Fire Safety Week this week. (Photo: Michael O’Sullivan)
