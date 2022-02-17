Ryanair predicts largest ever summer schedule at Cork Airport

Ryanair is to base a third aircraft at Cork in preparation for what it calls its ‘largest ever summer schedule.’

The company confirmed its plans to operate over 120 weekly flights to 25 destinations from Cork Airport this summer.

This will involve seven new routes from Cork Airport to Pisa, Italy; Alghero, Sardinia; Valencia, Spain; and Venice, Italy; as well as Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh in the UK.

As well as giving lots of travel options for passengers and the largest choice of routes to date, Niall MacCarthy, the airport’s managing director, said the frequency on the London Stansted route is being increased to three times per day, seven days per week, whilst Manchester will operate twice daily.

‘Research tells us that there is huge pent-up demand for travel after the pandemic,’ he said. ‘We expect a 750% increase in passenger traffic in 2022 versus 2021.’

Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson said the changes represent a further $100m investment for Cork Airport.

Aside from the 120 weekly outbound flights to 25 destinations, he said it will also give ‘inbound tourism a much-needed boost, restoring vital connectivity and securing jobs in the wider tourism industry.’