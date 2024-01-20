News

RSA urges care on roads as Storm Isha arrives

January 20th, 2024 3:25 PM

By Martin Claffey

The warnings will be in place from 5am on Friday to 11am on Friday.

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads this weekend a Ireland expects to be lashed by Storm Isha.

An Orange weather warning is in place for West Cork on Sunday and Monday with wet and windy weather expected and heavy rain will spread from the southwest and there will be strong to near gale force winds.

There will be very strong south-west to west winds with severe and damaging gusts.

The Orange wind warnings are in place from 5pm Sunday  to 2am Monday.

There will be very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts and this has the potential to cause to cause very large coastal waves with wave overtopping, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines.

Road users  are advised to check local conditions before setting out on a journey.

 

