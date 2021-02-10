News

Rosscarbery man jailed for threatening to rape ex-colleague; Michael Collins film explores his early days in Clonakilty; Fears over HSE staff refusing vaccine; Martina O'Brien to captain Cork footballers; Deane keen to bounce back from Munster final; Confidence tips from Netflix star Nicole O'Brien from Innishannon

February 10th, 2021 8:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Rosscarbery man jailed for threatening to rape ex-colleague
• Michael Collins film explores his early days in Clonakilty
• Fears over HSE staff refusing vaccine
• Noel eyes FG again after resigning as garda

In Sport:

• Ballinascarthy woman Martina O'Brien to captain Cork footballers in 2021
• Deane keen to bounce back from Munster final
• Mairead Mawe is new West Cork LGFA PRO
• Gavin's success to inspire Skibb RFC kids

In Life & Community:

• Confidence tips from Netflix star Nicole O'Brien from Innishannon

• PLUS articles throughout the newspaper highlighting how the people of West Cork are showing love, friendship and support for each other

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 11th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.