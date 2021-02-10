Rosscarbery man jailed for threatening to rape ex-colleague; Michael Collins film explores his early days in Clonakilty; Fears over HSE staff refusing vaccine; Martina O'Brien to captain Cork footballers; Deane keen to bounce back from Munster final; Confidence tips from Netflix star Nicole O'Brien from Innishannon

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Rosscarbery man jailed for threatening to rape ex-colleague

• Michael Collins film explores his early days in Clonakilty

• Fears over HSE staff refusing vaccine

• Noel eyes FG again after resigning as garda

In Sport:

• Ballinascarthy woman Martina O'Brien to captain Cork footballers in 2021

• Deane keen to bounce back from Munster final

• Mairead Mawe is new West Cork LGFA PRO

• Gavin's success to inspire Skibb RFC kids

In Life & Community:

• Confidence tips from Netflix star Nicole O'Brien from Innishannon

• PLUS articles throughout the newspaper highlighting how the people of West Cork are showing love, friendship and support for each other

