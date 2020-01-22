Rosscarbery is getting ready for RosSync2 for local sports clubs

PREPARATIONS are underway for RosSync2 after a massively successful premiere of the fundraiser last year.

Carbery Rangers GAA Club in association with the local Ladies Football Club and Rosscarbery Steam Runners AC launched this year’s event which will take place on Saturday February 1st in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

That evening 14 acts will take to the stage to compete, with all proceeds going towards the redevelopment of Carbery Rangers’ Newtown grounds which will include drainage of the grass pitch, a new astro-turf pitch and a running/walking track. The Newtown facilities will not only benefit the two football clubs but the schools, other sporting groups and the entire community.

Fiona Calnan, event co-ordinator welcomed the crowd at the launch and highlighted the generous support and sponsorship received by RosSync2.

The acts will be judged by a combination of public votes and a panel of judges made up of comedian Packie O’Callaghan, RTÉ’s Geraldine Harney and former Tipperary manager Peter Creedon. Each act can campaign by selling votes to the public or organising events to generate support at a cost of €5.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.