Roll back the red tape for SMEs, says Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

SMALL businesses at breaking point shouldn’t be burdened by costly red tape and ‘State-inflicted regulations’, an Ireland South MEP has said.

Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú called on her party colleagues to roll back red tape for Irish SMEs. She said small businesses in her Ireland South constituency have told her that they are at breaking point because of rising costs hitting their operating base.

‘Our approach of giving grants to ailing SMEs is not sustainable. They want to be able to make profits, not depend on state grants to survive – and not have their valuable time trying to run businesses swallowed up by dealing with red tape,’ said the MEP.

Some of the areas she cited from constituents included a large pub owner criticising ‘excessive’ regulations regarding food safety.

‘Standardising food and hygiene regulations or simplifying reporting requirements could ease this burden without compromising safety,’ said Ms Ní Mhurchú.

Others mentioned a new €1,800 annual licensing fee for retailers who sell vapes and tobacco products.

‘Whilst retailers are not questioning the rationale behind a regulatory regime for selling tobacco related products, they do feel that an additional €1,800 annual licence fee is a kick in the teeth,’ she said.

Lengthy waiting periods in the visa application process for general operative workers outside the EU were also cited.

Ms Ní Mhurchú said it is impeding local businesses that provide vital jobs in rural Ireland.

She has called for an audit of the regulations that SMEs face.