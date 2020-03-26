Rochestown may be home to latest Lotto millionaire

THE National Lottery has urged the residents of Rochestown in Cork city to check their Daily Million tickets after the top prize of €1m was sold in the town for Wednesday 2pm draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Murphy’s Centra store and store owner, Terry Murphy said: ‘We needed some good news as all of the conversations here have been about the virus so we’ll have something new and exciting to talk about now and knowing that one of our customers has a massive smile on their face with a €1m ticket in their hand is absolutely priceless for me,’ he said.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 05, 18, 30, 35, 36, 38 and the bonus number was 08.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

The delighted store owner added: ‘My dad, Bill and I established the store over 35 years ago from a greenfield site and, since then, we have seen a lot of changes in the business but nobody could have predicted the situation we are in now. As a local retailer, my only priority is the safety of my customers and my employees. With the help of our store manager, Mary McGroarty and all of the wonderful staff, we have worked tirelessly to install systems in the shop to ensure we are operating in an environment that protects everybody while providing essential services to our customers. With this €1m Daily Million win, it really is an extra bonus, knowing that our efforts have been even more worthwhile with somebody, possibly in the locality, becoming a millionaire overnight. We certainly wish them all the very best with their win.’

The National Lottery is now appealing to all its Daily Million players in Rochestown, to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers in yesterday’s 2PM draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: ‘We encourage all of our Daily Million players from Cork to check their tickets carefully. If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize.’

The National Lottery spokesperson advised that all National Lottery winners can still claim their prizes despite recent operational changes made to our prize Claims procedures in light of recent government and HSE recommendations related to Covid-19: ‘Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and given recent developments, our staff have been instructed to work remotely where possible, with a limited team on-site to facilitate draws and prize claims.’

‘The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal. As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.

‘All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team by calling 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444.’