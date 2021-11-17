Road signs ‘invisible’ and a ‘dirty horrendous green’

ROAD numbers that can’t be read, place names that have been engulfed by vegetation, and directional signs that are now redundant, were just some of the complaints raised by Social Democrat Cllr Ross O’Connell.

Most worrying of all, Cllr O’Connell stated at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, is the safety signs – the stop signs and the signs indicating a junction ahead – and the fact that people can’t read them.

All summer long he said locals and visitors have complained about the state of the signs, especially the yellow sign denoting a dangerous junction near Crookhaven.

He said there was more to the issue than sending out letters to landowners telling them to maintain the hedgerows. He said some of the signs are so dirty, or covered in green mould, they can’t be read.

‘The Goleen sign is almost completely invisible,’ he added. ‘This problem is getting to the stage where it is dangerous for road users.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) the Council once employed a person whose job it was to clean, clear and maintain all road signs.

‘These signs and lines were put there for a reason,’ he added, ‘they should be visible.’

Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) agreed. ‘A lot of the road signs are a dirty, horrendous green,’ she said. ‘They are appalling.’

Engineer John Ahern said the national road signs are to be maintained by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, while the local, regional roads are a matter for Cork County Council.

Area engineer Ruth O’Brien said that if the landowners don’t do the work the Council will ensure that the signs are made visible.