News

Road closure on N71 after fatal collision

February 16th, 2023 9:45 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Gardai are still on the scene of the accident on the Bantry to Kenmare road in Co Kerry.

Share this article

GARDAÍ in Kerry attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at 6pm last night.
The collision occurred on the N71, Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig, Co Kerry.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will now take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators taking place this morning and the road is currently closed, with local diversions currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.