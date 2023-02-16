Road closure on N71 after fatal collision

GARDAÍ in Kerry attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at 6pm last night.

The collision occurred on the N71, Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig, Co Kerry.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A post-mortem will now take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators taking place this morning and the road is currently closed, with local diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.