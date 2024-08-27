RNLI scroll bearing pledge arrives into Union Hall

DURING the month of August, RNLI lifeboat stations and shops around Ireland are taking part in the next stage of the RNLI’s ‘Connecting our Communities’ relay-style event – one of the ways in which the charity is marking its 200th anniversary in 2024.

On Sunday the RNLI scroll arrived in Union Hall. It was signed on behalf of the lifeboat station by John Kelleher, Harriet O’Regan and Pamela Deasy.

The event sees a scroll, bearing the RNLI pledge, being passed through RNLI communities – lifeboat stations, shops, lifeguard units and fundraising branches – around Ireland and the UK to be signed by representatives at each location on its route.

The pledge reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives. We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us. This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together. Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible. That is what has always driven us to save every one we can. It’s what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’

Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages (English, Irish, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots, Manx, and Cornish), it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one.’