RNL offers safety advice ahead of back-to-back storm warnings

With Met Éireann predicting disruptive weather this week due to back-to-back storms, the RNLI has urged the public to be careful at the coast.

The lifesaving charity is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers with winds expected to hit 90mph.

Storm Dudley is due to take affect from tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday), with Storm Eunice close behind and bringing a weather warning for Thursday night and Friday including the potential for some severe winds.

Lisa Hollingum, RNLI Water Safety Delivery Support said, ‘The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast around Ireland.

‘In a normal year around, 115 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water. So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

‘In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if you or someone else is in trouble.’

The RNLI’s key water safety advice is:

-Take care if walking near cliffs – be aware of ice and frost, know your route and keep dogs on a lead

-Check weather forecasts and tide times daily

-Take a fully charged phone.

-Check your equipment is in good working order

-Be aware of the conditions and your capabilities

-In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard