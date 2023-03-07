Residents furious at being left out of village’s water scheme

CASTLETOWNSHEND’S wastewater treatment works are ongoing but so, too, is a protest by a local man whose property has been excluded from the scheme.

John Collins, as well as the residents of eight houses at the entrance to the village at Cross Street, are furious that their properties are not part of the project.

‘We are getting no help at all from Irish Water,’ said John. ‘They are not even replying to our messages, and no one will communicate with me on site.’

John Collins and local resident Linda Burns said the properties are amongst the oldest in the village and are serviced by septic tanks.

They have been told by the utility that it would cost €190,000 for the houses to be connected to the new scheme, but they are insisting that the sewage system should be ‘for all who need it’. A spokesperson for Irish Water said they actively engage with all connection applications made through its Connections and Developer Services (CDS). ‘Any person who has a query on an active connection application can contact CDS with their unique application reference number,’ he said.