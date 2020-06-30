Resident fearful as campers crowd out local beaches

FEARS for people’s health and safety have been expressed by a resident of Ballinspittle who claimed the beaches at Garrylucas and Garretstown have been turned into one big toilet.

There were 35 camper vans, two caravans, and 12 tents parked cheek-by-jowl along Garrylucas and Garretstown Beach at the weekend.

A resident contacted The Southern Star to complain about the influx saying: ‘I have no wish to be a killjoy – the summer is there for everyone to enjoy – but this looks to me as if it is in contravention of Covid-19 regulations, especially in terms of social distancing.

‘There are other problems too like the amount of rubbish these people create and the state they have left our bottle bank in.’

The man said the lack of toilet facilities is also a huge concern. He said he witnessed one man using the public footpath as a toilet.

‘There is also a lot of drinking going on and the sand dunes have been turned into one big public toilet. It’s unsanitary, unsightly, and insulting to locals who live here all year around.

‘People who come here to walk the beaches and get some fresh air have to look at this mess,’ he said. ‘It’s not just humans that are fouling the beaches, these people bring their dogs and no one cleans up the mess they make.’

The resident said he didn’t know if this was a matter for the local authority, the gardaí, or the health authorities.

But he said he contacted The Southern Star to appeal to ‘someone to do something to regularise the situation.’

He said there is a sign at the edge of the beach that says: ‘Temporary dwellings prohibited – no camping’ and he asked: ‘Why isn’t this being enforced?’

The Southern Star contacted Cork County Council and the gardaí for a comment on the situation. Local Supt Brendan Fogarty acknowledged that the beach is busy at this time of year, but he pointed out ‘many people are now holidaying.’