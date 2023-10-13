Researchers seek cause after shark washed up on local beach

RESEARCHERS who were alerted to the presence of a nine and a half foot blue male shark washed up at Sheep’s Cove near Clonakilty last weekend are still uncertain as to the cause of his death.

While West Cork has been awash with sightings of whales, dolphins, and sharks including ‘Harry’ the 45ft humpback whale, which was spotted in Tragumna at the start of the summer, it is an unusual sight for a shark to wash up ashore.

Dr Danielle Orrell from the Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine (MaREI) at UCC along with her colleagues, Jasmine Stavenow and conservationist Victoria Knight visited the beach near South Ring after being alerted to the presence of the shark by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

Dr Orrell tweeted that on arrival at Sheep’s Cove, they found a male blue shark (Siorc Gorm in Irish) above the strand line.

‘There was no clear cause of death. We took samples of fin, muscle and recorded basic measurements. These data will contribute to both regional and national datasets,’ she tweeted.

‘While sad, strandings like this provide an unique opportunity to gather samples and glean insight into these incredible animals found in Irish waters.’

All three of them wore special protective gear because dead animals like this shark can carry zoonotic diseases.

Dr Orrell also thanked the IWDG for notifying them about the blue shark, which they were able to determine was about 10 years of age. They are continuing to determine the cause of death.