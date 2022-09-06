Reports of sick birds on West Cork coast

THERE have been reports of birds appearing ill along the shoreline of West Cork today.

A reader took this picture of a gannet at Audley Cove today.

And there have been reports of other, similar, sick birds along the coast, with suggestions that it may be caused by Avian flu.

It has been advised that if anyone comes across such birds they immediately contact the relevant authorities and keep all animals away from the ill bird.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's website, 'there is a constant risk of avian influenza being introduced into Ireland from wild birds particularly from October onwards each year as this is when migratory birds arrive and congregate on wetlands, mixing with resident species.'

They say you should never handle a sick or dead wild bird, and that you should never bring one home, especially if you own or work with poultry.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Avian Influenza Helpline Number is 01 607 2512. Their after-hours number is 01 492 8026.

For more information, visit the department's website.