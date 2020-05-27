Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now

GARDAI have received reports of erratic driving in West Cork as many rusty motorists returned to the roads this week after two months of lockdown restrictions.

Crime prevention officer Sgt James O’Donovan said this is the first time for many people to leave their homes in weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions.

‘Many haven’t been driving for the last two months and they just need to get used to road habits and driving again,’ he said.

‘We’ve already had a number of calls to the station about some erratic driving taking place in West Cork. Reports coming in include drivers stopping and starting and indicating too early, as well as coming out of junctions.’

Sgt O’Donovan said it’s also very important for drivers to note that they’re in a different environment, with more pedestrians and cyclists.

‘They’re driving home from work in a different environment where there are now more road users and we need people to bear that in mind, too.’

Sgt O’Donovan said he also wants people returning to work to get back into the mindset of securing their homes now that they are leaving for the day.

‘Don’t forget to lock the doors and secure your house, as well as activating alarms if you have them. Some may even have forgotten to turn them on, as they have been at home for the last two months. Don’t leave valuables in your car and always lock your car at night,’ he added.

‘Take a step back and think of your security as well as concentrating on your driving.’