Reporter David was swept out to sea by wave, inquest told

AN inquest into the death of Southern Star junior reporter David McCall (21), who was swept away by a freak wave in Owenahincha 50 years ago, has ruled that he died as a result of accidental drowning.

At Clonakilty District Court this week, coroner Frank O’Connell said this was an unusual case as David’s body has never been recovered, but the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, made an order directing that an inquest could be held.

David McCall, with an address at Uam Var Drive, Bishopstown, Cork city, was a junior reporter at the time with The Southern Star, when he died on March 18th 1974.

He and his three friends – John Coughlan, Michael Ryan and Garry Galvin – were visiting Owenahincha for a St Patrick’s weekend break and were staying at John Coughlan’s family holiday home there.

Michael Ryan told the inquest that on Monday March 18th after they packed their bags for their journey home, the four of them went for a walk to Pollock Rock. While John and Garry took the cliff walk, he and David stood on the dry patch of the rock and were watching the waves and wash.

‘We were standing on the highest point of the rock. I’d say there was about a 15-20ft drop behind us into the gully. We then saw a big wave, or freak wave, come in and we realised it was bigger than the other waves,’ said Michael.

‘I remember seeing Dave with his arms in the air as the wave broke on the rock. The wash and spray soaked us and next thing Dave was gone backwards into the gully.’

He said he could see him being turned and twisted with the strength of the wash, and roared at his friends for assistance.

‘They climbed up the rocks and came out to me and I remember the three of us watching Dave as his body was being swept into the channel. We were in a panic.’

Michael, who was 21 years old at the time, said all three friends were impacted by Dave’s death and there was no trauma support due to a lack of the understanding of trauma 50 years ago.

‘We went for a weekend break. It wasn’t a mad weekend, it was a relaxing weekend with friends,’ he recalled.

John Coughlan said he took off his heavy clothes and climbed down the rocks and dived into sea. He swam in the direction where he last saw Dave but couldn’t see him.

‘I swam out to the middle of the channel and dived beneath the water to see if I could see Dave. It was very cold and I could see Michael on the rocks calling me back. I had one last look for Dave and then swam back to where Michael was,’ said John.

Garry Galvin, in correspondence to the inquest, described David as a ‘talented and charismatic young man’ who had only just embarked on a promising career as a journalist when he died so suddenly and tragically.

An extensive search was undertaken by the Coast Guard in the days and weeks following the incident, but his body was never recovered.

Coroner Mr O’Connell said there is sufficient evidence to say David McCall drowned on March 18th 1974 and returned a verdict of accidental death.

He also offered his deepest sympathy to David’s sister Mary and brother, Barry, as well as his friends who attended the inquest.